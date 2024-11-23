Southern Utah Thunderbirds square off against the Idaho Vandals

Idaho Vandals (2-3) vs. Southern Utah Thunderbirds (5-1) San Diego; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunderbirds -4.5; over/under…

Idaho Vandals (2-3) vs. Southern Utah Thunderbirds (5-1)

San Diego; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunderbirds -4.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah squares off against Idaho in San Diego, California.

The Thunderbirds have a 5-1 record in non-conference games. Southern Utah leads the WAC with 21.3 fast break points.

The Vandals are 2-3 in non-conference play. Idaho averages 81.6 points while outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game.

Southern Utah’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Idaho gives up. Idaho averages 12.8 more points per game (81.6) than Southern Utah allows (68.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamir Simpson is shooting 45.8% and averaging 18.0 points for the Thunderbirds.

Julius Mims is averaging 13 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Vandals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.