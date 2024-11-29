South Carolina Upstate hosts Morehead State following Marquez’s 20-point game

Morehead State Eagles (1-4) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-5) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Friday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Morehead…

Morehead State Eagles (1-4) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-5)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State plays South Carolina Upstate after Aileen Marquez scored 20 points in Morehead State’s 107-70 loss to the Louisville Cardinals.

The Spartans have gone 1-2 at home. South Carolina Upstate ranks third in the Big South in rebounding averaging 32.4 rebounds. Rebekah Gordon leads the Spartans with 9.7 boards.

The Eagles are 0-3 on the road. Morehead State allows 78.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 16.0 points per game.

South Carolina Upstate scores 55.9 points per game, 22.5 fewer points than the 78.4 Morehead State gives up. Morehead State averages 62.4 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 69.7 South Carolina Upstate gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gordan is scoring 10.3 points per game and averaging 9.7 rebounds for the Spartans.

Marquez is averaging 15.8 points for the Eagles.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.