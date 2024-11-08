Smith and Furman take down Belmont 76-74

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Pjay Smith Jr. made a game-winning 3-pointer with 2.3 seconds left and finished with 21 points…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Pjay Smith Jr. made a game-winning 3-pointer with 2.3 seconds left and finished with 21 points to lead Furman past Belmont 76-74 on Friday night.

Smith added five rebounds and five assists for the Paladins (2-0). Nick Anderson scored 17 points, shooting 6 for 9, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc. Garrett Hien shot 6 for 11, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

The Bruins (1-1) were led by Brody Peebles, who posted 26 points. Belmont also got 14 points and two steals from Carter Whitt.

Smith led Furman with 13 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.