Shoats’ 23 points help Siena down Brown 72-71 in OT

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Justice Shoats had 23 points in Siena’s 72-71 overtime win against Brown on Monday night.

Brendan Coyle made three free throws at the end of regulation to force overtime. Major Freeman added two free throws for a 72-68 lead before Brown made a 3-pointer.

Freeman shot 7 for 18 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line to add 18 points for the Saints. Coyle shot 3 for 9 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

The Bears were led by Kino Lilly Jr., who recorded 18 points and two steals. Aaron Cooley added 15 points and 15 rebounds and Lyndel Erold finished with 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

