Seton Hall defeats Florida Atlantic 63-61 in 3rd-place game at Charleston Classic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Chaunce Jenkins’ 15 points helped Seton Hall defeat Florida Atlantic 63-61 on Sunday night in the third-place game at the Charleston Classic.

Jenkins went 5 of 15 from the field (3 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Pirates (4-3). Scotty Middleton scored 10 points while finishing 4 of 4 from the floor. Yacine Toumi went 4 of 7 from the field (1 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with nine points.

The Owls (4-4) were led by Leland Walker, who posted 16 points and six rebounds. Florida Atlantic also got 10 points and nine rebounds from Matas Vokietaitis. Kaleb Glenn had nine points.

Jenkins put up 10 points in the first half for Seton Hall, who led 34-22 at halftime. Toumi led Seton Hall with six points in the second half as his team was outscored by 10 points over the final half but hung on for the victory.

Walker missed a potential winning 3-pointer at the buzzer.

