Scovens’ 22 lead Army over Albany 67-59

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Scovens’ 22 points helped Army defeat Albany 67-59 on Monday night in a season opener.

Jalen Rucker added 12 points while shooting 4 for 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line while he also had six rebounds for the Black Knights. Blake Barker shot 3 of 5 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

The Great Danes were led by Byron Joshua, who posted 15 points and two steals. Sultan Adewale added 11 points and eight rebounds for Albany.

