Safford scores 17, Kent State defeats Niagara 76-73

The Associated Press

November 21, 2024, 9:37 PM

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Morgan Safford had 17 points in Kent State’s 76-73 victory against Niagara on Thursday night.

Safford also added seven rebounds for the Golden Flashes (3-1). VonCameron Davis scored 15 points while shooting 5 of 14 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line. Jalen Sullinger and Anthony Morales both added 10 point off the bench.

Jaeden Marshall and Jahari Williamson led the way for the Purple Eagles (1-4) with 17 points. Zion Russell finished with 11 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

