Ryan Kalkbrenner scores 49 points as No. 15 Creighton wins opener 99-86 over UT-Rio Grande Valley

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Big East preseason player of the year Ryan Kalkbrenner scored a career-high 49 points and 15th-ranked Creighton needed just about every one of them in a season-opening 99-86 win over UT-Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday night.

Creighton, a Sweet 16 team three of the last four seasons, couldn’t shake off the Vaqueros of the Southland Conference until the final two minutes.

The 7-foot-1 Kalkbrenner’s point total was the second-highest in program history behind Bob Portman’s 51 against UW-Milwaukee in 1967. The fifth-year center was an astonishing 20 of 22 from the field, including 2 for 2 on 3-pointers, and he made 7 of 8 free throws. He also grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked three shots.

Steven Ashworth scored 25 points for the Bluejays and set a school record by making 17 of 17 free throws.

Hasan Abdul-Hakim had 24 points and Cliff Davis and DK Thorn added 17 apiece for the Vaqueros (0-2), who were within 87-82 when Howie Fleming Jr. made a fifth-chance basket with 2:37 left.

Takeaways

UT Rio Grande Valley: The Vaqueros kept it close by going 14 of 35 on 3-pointers and outworking Creighton on the boards in the second half. They finished with 19 second-chance points. They dropped to 0-14 against Top 25 opponents and have lost 56 straight against power-conference opponents, according to Sportradar.

Creighton: The Bluejays were 30-point favorites, according to BetMGM Sportsbook, and got more than they bargained for against the Vaqueros. Coach Greg McDermott was forced to play his starters until the final minute.

Key moment

Kalkbrenner scored 10 straight points in a variety of ways in the first half. He made a free throw, hit a 3 from the wing, dunked a lob from Jamiya Neal, beat the player guarding him downcourt for a fast-break layup and showed some post moves for an easy bucket.

Key stat

Creighton won its 30th straight home opener, a streak that started in 1995.

Up next

Creighton hosts Fairleigh Dickinson on Sunday in the second of four home games over 11 days. UT-Rio Grande Valley returns home to play Champion Christian College on Sunday.

