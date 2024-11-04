Rivera, DePaul defeat Southern Indiana 80-78 in OT

CHICAGO (AP) — Isaiah Rivera led DePaul with 25 points, Jacob Meyer made a 3-pointer with 1.7 seconds left in…

CHICAGO (AP) — Isaiah Rivera led DePaul with 25 points, Jacob Meyer made a 3-pointer with 1.7 seconds left in regulation and the Blue Demons defeated Southern Indiana 80-78 in overtime on Monday night.

Meyer scored 23 points, shooting 8 for 14 (4 for 9 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Blue Demons. David Skogman went 5 of 10 from the field (3 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

The Screaming Eagles were led in scoring by Stephen Olowoniyi, who finished with 23 points and nine rebounds. Jayland Randall added 22 points for Southern Indiana. Damoni Harrison finished with 17 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

