Reid’s 16 lead South Florida past UAPB 85-69

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jayden Reid’s 16 points helped South Florida defeat UAPB 85-69 on Tuesday night.

Reid added six rebounds and six assists for the Bulls (1-2). Kobe Knox scored 16 points while going 6 of 13 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and added six rebounds. Brandon Stroud had 15 points and shot 5 for 9 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line.

The Golden Lions (1-3) were led in scoring by Dante Sawyer, who finished with 24 points and eight rebounds. Christian Moore added 12 points and five assists for UAPB.

South Florida took the lead with 17:52 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Knox led his team in scoring with 13 points in the first half to help put them up 50-34 at the break. Reid scored a team-high 11 points after halftime.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

