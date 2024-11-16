Ragland has 16 as Cornell defeats Lafayette 81-71

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Guy Ragland Jr. had 16 points in Cornell’s 81-71 victory over Lafayette on Saturday. Ragland also…

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Guy Ragland Jr. had 16 points in Cornell’s 81-71 victory over Lafayette on Saturday.

Ragland also added 10 rebounds for the Big Red (3-1). Jake Fiegen shot 5 for 6, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 15 points. AK Okereke had 14 points and shot 4 of 8 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line.

Caleb Williams led the Leopards (1-3) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Mark Butler added 13 points for Lafayette. Devin Hines also put up 11 points and seven rebounds.

Cornell led Lafayette at the half, 33-31, with Fiegen (five points) its high scorer before the break. Ragland’s 3-pointer with 18:56 left in the second half gave Cornell the lead for good at 36-33.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

