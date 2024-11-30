Providence Friars face the San Diego State Aztecs

San Diego State Aztecs (8-0) vs. Providence Friars (3-5) Cancun, Mexico; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State…

San Diego State Aztecs (8-0) vs. Providence Friars (3-5)

Cancun, Mexico; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State and Providence square off at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancun, Mexico.

The Friars have a 3-5 record against non-conference oppponents. Providence is fourth in the Big East with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Olivia Olsen averaging 3.8.

The Aztecs have an 8-0 record in non-conference play. San Diego State ranks ninth in the MWC with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Cali Clark averaging 5.1.

Providence scores 60.0 points per game, 2.1 more points than the 57.9 San Diego State allows. San Diego State scores 14.7 more points per game (73.5) than Providence allows to opponents (58.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Efosa-Aguebor is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Friars.

Natalia Martinez averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Aztecs, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 45.8% from beyond the arc.

