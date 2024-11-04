Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Peter Suder scores 17…

Peter Suder scores 17 and Miami of Ohio defeats Appalachian State 77-63

The Associated Press

November 4, 2024, 9:01 PM

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Peter Suder scored 17 points as Miami of Ohio beat Appalachian State 77-63 in a season opener on Monday night.

Suder added six rebounds for the RedHawks (1-0). Kam Craft scored 16 points, going 6 of 11 (4 for 7 from 3-point range). Evan Ipsaro shot 3 of 5 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

The Mountaineers (0-1) were led in scoring by Myles Tate, who finished with 21 points, five assists and four steals. CJ Huntley added nine points and six rebounds for Appalachian State. Michael Marcus Jr. also had nine points.

Miami carried a slim one-point lead into halftime, as Suder led the way with nine points. Miami took the lead for what would be the final time on Mekhi Cooper’s 3-pointer with 17:06 remaining in the second half. His team would outscore Appalachian State by 13 points in the final half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up