Old Dominion Monarchs and the High Point Panthers meet in George Town, Cayman Islands

High Point Panthers (5-1) vs. Old Dominion Monarchs (2-4) George Town, Cayman Islands; Monday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

High Point Panthers (5-1) vs. Old Dominion Monarchs (2-4)

George Town, Cayman Islands; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -12; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion takes on High Point at John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands.

The Monarchs are 2-4 in non-conference play. Old Dominion has a 1-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Panthers have a 5-1 record in non-conference play. High Point is fourth in the Big South scoring 76.3 points per game and is shooting 49.5%.

Old Dominion is shooting 40.1% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 40.5% High Point allows to opponents. High Point averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Old Dominion gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Davis Jr. is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Monarchs.

D’Maurian Williams is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Panthers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.