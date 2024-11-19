Oklahoma pulls away in the second half for a victory over Wichita State

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Payton Verhulst scored 16 points, Raegan Beers had 11 points and 10 rebounds, and ninth-ranked Oklahoma…

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Payton Verhulst scored 16 points, Raegan Beers had 11 points and 10 rebounds, and ninth-ranked Oklahoma pulled away in the second half for a 79-49 victory over Wichita State on Tuesday night.

Lexy Keys hit a trio of 3-pointers and added 12 points while Zya Vann had 10 for the Sooners, who have won all four of their games by at least 30 points — something that has never occurred over a four-game stretch in school history.

The Sooners led 12-11 late in the first quarter when Sahara Williams hit a 3-pointer off a feed from Keys. Williams returned the favor, feeding Keys for her own 3, and Oklahoma took control with a 15-0 run extending into the second quarter.

Wichita State (2-3) tried to hang around, and Ornella Niankan’s layup pulled the Shockers within 50-39 in the third quarter. But the Sooners got a four-point play from Keys to trigger another run, and by the time Vann made a 3-pointer a few minutes later, they had pushed the lead to 63-39 and were on their way.

Jayla Murray led Wichita State with 14 points. Bre’Yon White and Taylor Jameson added 10 apiece.

NO. 13 WEST VIRGINIA 78, BOWLING GREEN 47

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Jordan Harrison scored 20 points and No. 13 West Virginia used a strong second quarter to defeat Bowling Green.

The Falcons hung with the Mountaineers for one quarter, trailing 18-15. West Virginia scored the first six points on the second quarter and closed with an 11-0 run with 3-pointers from three different players to lead 37-19 at the break.

The Mountaineers were 8 of 15 from the field while the Falcons were 2 of 12 with nine turnovers.

JJ Quinerly added 14 points with six assists and four steals and Celia Riviere had 11 points off the bench for West Virginia (4-0), which shot 53% from the field but made just 12 of 21 free throws and had 16 turnovers.

Amy Velasco scored 18 points for the Falcons (2-3), who had 27 turnovers that cost them 36 points.

NO. 21 NEBRASKA 85, NORTH ALABAMA 48

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Callin Hake had 17 points and Jessica Petrie added 14, both career highs for the reserves, and No. 21 Nebraska rolled to a win over North Alabama.

The Lions scored the first basket of the game but went 2 of 16 and the Cornhuskers scored the last 10 points of the quarter — six by Hake — and led 15-4.

Nebraska had the first four points of the second quarter and had a 12-0 run that included two Kendall Moriarty 3-pointers and four free throws for Hake and the lead was 36-16 at the break.

Britt Prince and Alberte Rimdal both had 13 points for the Cornhuskers (5-0), who went 8 of 21 from 3-point range after setting a school record with 20 on 59% shooting in their last game. Alex Markowski added 10 points.

Jazzy Klinge led the Lions (2-3) with 11 points and Charity Gallegos added 10.

