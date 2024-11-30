Northwestern faces Cornell following Williams’ 22-point showing

Cornell Big Red (3-5) at Northwestern Wildcats (2-3) Evanston, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern plays Cornell after…

Cornell Big Red (3-5) at Northwestern Wildcats (2-3)

Evanston, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern plays Cornell after Taylor Williams scored 22 points in Northwestern’s 73-64 win over the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Wildcats are 1-3 on their home court. Northwestern ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 18.4 assists per game led by Caroline Lau averaging 6.2.

The Big Red are 1-4 on the road. Cornell ranks eighth in the Ivy League with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Summer Parker-Hall averaging 2.1.

Northwestern’s average of 3.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Cornell gives up. Cornell averages 57.0 points per game, 17.8 fewer points than the 74.8 Northwestern gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Casey Harter is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging nine points.

Emily Pape is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 9.0 rebounds for the Big Red.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

