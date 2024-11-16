No. 20 Kentucky women beat No. 18 Louisville in OT

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Georgia Amoore scored 19 points, Teonni Key added a career-high 17 and No. 20 Kentucky beat…

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Georgia Amoore scored 19 points, Teonni Key added a career-high 17 and No. 20 Kentucky beat No. 18 Louisville 71-61 in overtime on Saturday night, snapping a seven-game losing streak in the series for its first win against the Cardinals since 2015.

Kentucky shot 7 of 13 from the field and outscored Louisville 16-3 in the extra period.

Louisville’s Merissah Russell’s layup tied it 58-all with 26 seconds left in regulation. On the ensuing possession, Ja’Leah Williams blocked Amoore’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer to forcer overtime.

Amoore shot 7 of 17 from the field and made three 3s to go with nine assists. Key was 7-of-12 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds.

Dazia Lawrence scored 14 points for Kentucky (4-0). Clara Strack added 12 points and nine rebounds. Amelia Hassett chipped in nine points and grabbed 13 rebounds.

Imari Berry scored 14 points and made four of the Cardinals’ six 3-pointers. Tajianna Roberts added 12 points for Louisville (2-2).

No. 21 NEBRASKA 113, SOUTH DAKOTA 70

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Britt Prince finished with 23 points, Natalie Potts scored 22 and 21st-ranked Nebraska cruised to a victory over South Dakota.

Prince made 10 of 13 shots from the floor with two 3-pointers and added four assists for the Cornhuskers (4-0). Potts buried 8 of 10 shots, including both of her 3-point attempts, and all four of her free throws. She grabbed seven rebounds.

Alexis Markowski pitched in with 14 points, seven assists and five rebounds for Nebraska. Kendall Coley came off the bench to score 12 on 4-for-4 shooting from beyond the arc. Reserve Kendall Moriarty pitched in with 13 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Grace Larkins topped the Coyotes (0-4) with 28 points, six assists and five rebounds. She made 11 of 18 shots with three 3-pointers and added three steals. Alexi Hempe hit four 3-pointers and scored 14. Carley Duffney scored 10.

