No. 13 Baylor beats No. 22 St. John’s 99-98 in double OT

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Jeremy Roach made a 3-pointer at the buzzer, and No. 13. Baylor rallied from five points down in the final 18 seconds of the second overtime to beat No. 22 St. John’s 99-98 on Thursday night at the Baha Mar Championship.

St. John’s led 98-93 when Deivon Smith made one of two free throws with 18 seconds left. The Bears cut it to two on VJ Edgecombe’s 3-pointer and then fouled the Red Storm’s Zuby Ejiofor, who missed both free throws.

Norchad Omier rebounded the second miss with 4.1 seconds left, dribbled up the floor and passed to Roach. The Duke transfer elevated over Smith and swished the game-winning 3.

Omier had 24 points and 10 rebounds and Roach scored 20 points for the Bears (4-1), who rallied from an 18-point first-half deficit. Roach’s 3 gave Baylor a 77-74 lead late in regulation, but Kadary Richmond’s jumper with 7 seconds left sent the game to overtime.

Ejiofor had 22 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks, and Aaron Scott scored 20 points for St. John’s (4-1).

NO. 16 INDIANA 69, UNC GREENSBORO 58

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Myles Rice scored 14 of his 20 points in the first half, freshman Bryson Tucker finished with a season-high 14 and No. 16 Indiana got past UNC Greensboro.

Mackenzie Mgbako, Malik Reneau and Oumar Ballo each scored nine points as the Hoosiers (4-0) won their fourth straight by double digits. Ballo added 11 rebounds and Reneau had 10.

Ronald Polite III led the Spartans with a season-best 17 points, and Donovan Atwell added 10 for UNC Greensboro (2-2).

Indiana never trailed, but the Spartans made it interesting when they tied it at 40 on Malik Henry’s three-point play 4:03 into the second half. Tucker answered with five straight points, and the Hoosiers kept UNC Greensboro at arm’s length the rest of the game.

