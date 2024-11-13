No. 1 Kansas beats Michigan State 77-69 in the Champions Classic

ATLANTA (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored 28 points and Bill Self became the winningest coach in Kansas history as the…

ATLANTA (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored 28 points and Bill Self became the winningest coach in Kansas history as the No. 1 Jayhawks pulled away from Michigan State for a 77-69 victory in the Champions Classic on Tuesday night.

Spartans forward Jaxon Kohler hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 52 with just under nine minutes remaining. KJ Adams Jr. hit a pair of free throws to put Kansas (3-0) ahead to stay.

Self improved to 591-143 in his 22nd season coaching the Jayhawks, pushing him past Phog Allen’s mark of 590-129 in 36 seasons on the Kansas sideline.

Frankie Fidler led Michigan State (2-1) with 15 points.

The Jayhawks posted their second straight win over one of the nation’s prominent programs, following up a 92-89 win over No. 10 North Carolina.

NO. 19 KENTUCKY 77, NO. 6 DUKE 72

ATLANTA (AP) — Otega Oweh knocked down four free throws in the final 10.3 seconds and No. 19 Kentucky claimed the first big win of Mark Pope’s coaching tenure, knocking off No. 6 Duke in the Champions Classic.

In the frenetic closing seconds, Duke (2-1) tied the game at 72 on Cooper Flagg’s lay-in with 1:14 remaining but never got off another shot.

Flagg ruined a 26-point night by turning it over twice in the final minute to hand the victory to the Wildcats (3-0).

Oweh had a steal that led to a pair of free throws, then snatched away an offensive rebound off a missed free throw by Lamont Butler, drawing another foul that set up two more free throws with 0.5 seconds left.

Andrew Carr paced Kentucky with 17 points, while Oweh added 15.

It was a huge win for Pope, a former Kentucky player who returned to his alma mater after the departure of long-time coach John Calipari.

NO. 12 BAYLOR 104, SAM HOUSTON 67

WACO, Texas (AP) — Jayden Nunn had 19 points with five 3-pointers to lead seven Baylor players scoring in double figures and the 12th-ranked Bears won their home opener over Sam Houston.

The Bears (2-1) got double-doubles from Miami transfer Norchad Omier (18 points and 10 rebounds) and freshman VJ Edgecombe (13 points and 10 rebounds). They haven’t trailed in their two games since a 38-point loss in a top-10 matchup at Gonzaga, including a win over then-No. 16 Arkansas.

Duke transfer Jeremy Roach had 12 points and eight assists while Josh Ojianwuna’s 11 points included a dunk only 10 seconds into the game that put Baylor ahead to stay. Robert Wright III and Jalen Celestine both had 10 points.

Lamar Wilkerson had 19 points for reigning Conference USA champion Sam Houston (1-2). Josiah Hammons had 14 points, and Dorian Finister 13.

NO. 24 MISSISSIPPI 64, SOUTH ALABAMA 54

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Sean Padilla 19 of his 27 points in the first half and No. 24 Mississippi used a 9-0 surge in the final two minutes to beat South Alabama.

Jaemyn Brakefield scored 14 points for Ole Miss (3-0) while Malik Dia added a game-high 13 rebounds. The Rebels led 38-26 at halftime.

Judah Brown led South Alabama (1-2) with 16 points while Myles Corey added 14.

The Jaguars pulled within 55-52 in the final four minutes, but consecutive 3-point shots by Jaylen Murray, Brakefield and Pedulla put the game away.

The Rebels played without Matthew Murrell, a three-year starter at shooting guard, due to lower back concerns.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.