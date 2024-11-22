Nickel hits 6 3s, scores 24 points to lead Vanderbilt over Seton Hall in Charleston Classic 76-60

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Tyler Nickel made six 3-pointers on his way to a career-high tying 24 points and Vanderbilt…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Tyler Nickel made six 3-pointers on his way to a career-high tying 24 points and Vanderbilt beat Seton Hall 76-60 Friday in the semifinals of the Charleston Classic.

Vanderbilt (6-0) will play Drake, a 75-63 winner over Florida Atlantic, in Sunday’s championship game. The Pirates (3-3) will play FAU.

Nickel was 8-of-16 shooting, 6 of 13 from the arc, with the Commodores putting up 27 3-point tries, making 10. Devin McGlockton added 13 points and Jason Edwards 10 for Vanderbilt, which shot 52% overall and scored 19 points off 16 turnovers.

Isaiah Coleman was the only Pirate to score in double figures with 20 on 8-of-15 shooting, including four 3s. Chaunce Jenkins, who scored 22 second-half points in Seton Hall’s overtime win over VCU on Thursday, had just three points with nine rebounds before fouling out. The Pirates shot only 37%.

Nickel hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 10 points over the first five minutes of the second half and by midway point of the period Vanderbilt led by 21 following a 9-0 run.

The game was tied midway through the first half when Vanderbilt went on an 11-0 run capped by a 3-pointer from Nickel while Seton Hall was going 1 of 11. Nickel hit four 3-pointers in the first half in scoring 14 points.

Seton Hall got a gift when AJ Hoggard fouled Dylan Addae-Wusu, who was throwing up a three-quarters-court shot at the halftime buzzer. He hit all three free throws to get the Pirates within 38-28.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.