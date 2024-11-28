Binghamton Bearcats (2-5) vs. Niagara Purple Eagles (1-4) Easton, Pennsylvania; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Niagara takes on Binghamton…

The Purple Eagles have a 1-4 record in non-conference games. Niagara has a 1-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bearcats are 2-5 in non-conference play. Binghamton ranks third in the America East with 15.0 assists per game led by Jayden Lemond averaging 3.1.

Niagara averages 75.8 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 73.6 Binghamton gives up. Binghamton has shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points fewer than the 46.9% shooting opponents of Niagara have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahari Williamson is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Eagles, while averaging 12.8 points and 1.8 steals.

Ben Callahan-Gold is averaging 13.1 points for the Bearcats.

