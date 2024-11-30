Newby scores 16, UNC Wilmington knocks off Appalachian State 76-61

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Donovan Newby had 16 points in UNC Wilmington’s 76-61 victory over Appalachian State on Saturday night.…

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Donovan Newby had 16 points in UNC Wilmington’s 76-61 victory over Appalachian State on Saturday night.

Newby also added six assists for the Seahawks (5-2). Nolan Hodge added 15 points while shooting 6 for 10, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc and had six rebounds. Harlan Obioha had 12 points and shot 5 of 5 from the field and 2 of 5 from the free-throw line.

The Mountaineers (5-3) were led in scoring by CJ Huntley, who finished with 17 points. Jalil Beaubrun added 16 points and 11 rebounds for Appalachian State. Alonzo Dodd had 11 points.

UNC Wilmington took the lead with 15:43 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 44-33 at halftime, with Hodge racking up 15 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

