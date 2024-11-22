Montgomery scores 19 as Bradley defeats Wright State 77-74

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Zek Montgomery had 19 points in Bradley’s 77-74 victory over Wright State on Friday night. Montgomery…

Montgomery went 7 of 13 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) for the Braves (5-1). Almar Atlason scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 7 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line. Ahmet Jonovic had 11 points and shot 5 of 6 from the field.

The Raiders (4-3) were led by Brandon Noel, who recorded 26 points. Wright State also got 16 points and four steals from Jack Doumbia. Alex Huibregste had 13 points, four assists and two steals.

Montgomery scored 12 points in the first half and Bradley went into the break trailing 37-35. Bradley used a 10-2 second-half run to take the lead at 76-71 with 1:07 remaining. Jonovic scored seven second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

