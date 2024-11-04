Montgomery puts up 22 in UNC Wilmington’s 143-91 win over Mount Olive

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Bo Montgomery scored 22 points to help UNC Wilmington defeat Mount Olive 143-91 on Monday night.…

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Bo Montgomery scored 22 points to help UNC Wilmington defeat Mount Olive 143-91 on Monday night.

Montgomery added seven rebounds, six assists, and three steals for the Seahawks. Noah Ross scored 19 points while shooting 8 of 9 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line and added six rebounds. Harlan Obioha had 17 points and shot 7 of 9 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line.

The Trojans were led in scoring by Lureon Walker, who finished with 19 points. Kobe Jones added 17 points and Redford Dunton had 14 points.

