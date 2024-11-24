Missouri State wins 71-61 against High Point at Cayman Islands Classic

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Vincent Brady II scored 27 points as Missouri State beat High Point 71-61 on…

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Vincent Brady II scored 27 points as Missouri State beat High Point 71-61 on Sunday night at the Cayman Islands Classic.

Brady also had 10 rebounds for the Bears (4-1). Dez White scored 13 points while shooting 4 for 10, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc. Mozae Downing-Rivers had nine points and went 4 of 5 from the field.

Kezza Giffa finished with 14 points and five assists for the Panthers (5-1). D’Maurian Williams added 14 points for High Point. Chase Johnston also put up seven points. The Panthers broke a five-game winning streak with the loss.

Missouri State took the lead with 19:34 left in the first half and never looked back. Brady led their team in scoring with 16 points in the first half to help put them ahead 35-30 at the break. Missouri State used a 9-0 run in the second half to build a 13-point lead at 50-37 with 12:14 left in the half before finishing off the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

