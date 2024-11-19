Mercyhurst knocks off Mount Aloysius 98-45

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Jeff Planutis’ 19 points helped Mercyhurst defeat Mount Aloysius 98-45 on Tuesday night. Planutis shot 7…

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Jeff Planutis’ 19 points helped Mercyhurst defeat Mount Aloysius 98-45 on Tuesday night.

Planutis shot 7 for 13 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Lakers (4-2). Deshaun Jackson Jr. scored 14 points while finishing 7 of 12 from the floor and added three steals. Qadir Martin had 12 points and finished 6 of 9 from the field.

De’Von Haggans led the Mounties in scoring, finishing with 12 points and two steals. Mount Aloysius also got 11 points from Alphonso Morrow. Will Hagwood also put up six points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

