McClurg puts up 25 in Longwood’s 64-62 win against UT Martin

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — K.J. McClurg had 25 points and Kyrell Luc made two free throws with three seconds left in Longwood’s 64-62 victory over UT Martin on Saturday.

McClurg shot 7 for 14 (5 for 11 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Lancers (4-0). Jaylen Benard scored eight points and added six rebounds. Johan Nziemi had eight points and shot 3 of 6 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Josue Grullon finished with 22 points and three steals for the Skyhawks (2-2). Vladimer Salaridze added nine points, eight rebounds and two steals for UT Martin. Tarence Guinyard also had nine points and two steals.

