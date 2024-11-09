Martinez’s 23 help Utah State down Charlotte 103-74

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Ian Martinez’s 23 points helped Utah State defeat Charlotte 103-74 on Saturday night. Martinez shot 7…

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Ian Martinez’s 23 points helped Utah State defeat Charlotte 103-74 on Saturday night.

Martinez shot 7 of 13 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 10 from the line for the Aggies (2-0). Dexter Akanno scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 8 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Karson Templin finished 6 of 6 from the floor to finish with 12 points.

The 49ers (1-1) were led by Robert Braswell, who recorded 20 points. Nik Graves added 15 points and four assists for Charlotte. Giancarlo Rosado also put up 12 points.

Akanno led his team in scoring with 15 points in the first half to help put them up 52-39 at the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.