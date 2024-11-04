Maddox’s 17 lead George Mason past North Carolina Central 75-58

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Darius Maddox scored 17 points as George Mason beat North Carolina Central 75-58 on Monday night.…

Maddox added five rebounds for the Patriots. Jalen Haynes, Giovanni Emejuru and Brayden O’Connor each added 11 points for George Mason.

Josh Smith led the way for the Eagles with 14 points. Isaac Parson added 13 points for North Carolina Central.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

