Mackenzie Mgbako scores 25 and No. 14 Indiana beats Providence for 7th place at Battle 4 Atlantis

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Mackenzie Mgbako scored 25 points, Malik Reneau added 21 on 8-of-9 shooting and No. 14 Indiana beat Providence 89-73 on Friday to claim seventh place at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Mgbako scored seven straight Indiana points late in the first half to finish with 13 at the break. Indiana led by as many as 19 points in the second half and Providence didn’t get closer than nine after the break.

Trey Galloway scored 18 points and Oumar Ballo grabbed 10 rebounds to go with eight points for Indiana (5-2). The Hoosiers shot 53% from the field and made 17 of 20 at the free-throw line.

Jayden Pierre led Providence (5-3) with 22 points. Jabri Abdur-Rahim added 14 points despite being limited after picking up his fourth foul with 15:25 left in the second half. Corey Floyd Jr. also scored 14.

Takeaways

Galloway made his first start of the season with Kanaan Carlyle in street clothes on the bench. Galloway, who entered with just two 3-pointers in six games, made his second 3-pointer against Providence with 16:17 left in the second half. He finished 3 for 4 from 3-point range and also had five assists with just two turnovers in 30 minutes.

Key moment

Indiana started the second half on a 13-4 run to take control at 57-38. Reneau converted a three-point play on back-to-back possessions during the run.

Key stat

It was a bounce-back game for Indiana from the 3-point line after making just 4 of 18 against No. 3 Gonzaga on Thursday. The Hoosiers made 8 of 15 against Providence with four from Mgbako.

Up next

Indiana returns home to play Sam Houston on Tuesday. Providence plays BYU in the Big 12-Big East Battle on Tuesday.

