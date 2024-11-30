Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns and the Minnesota Golden Gophers meet in Westwego, Louisiana

Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-0) vs. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (3-2) Westwego, Louisiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Louisiana…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-0) vs. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (3-2)

Westwego, Louisiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Louisiana square off at John A. Alario Event Center in Westwego, Louisiana.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have a 3-2 record in non-conference play. Louisiana is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Golden Gophers have an 8-0 record in non-conference games. Minnesota has a 7-0 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Louisiana’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 4.6 per game Minnesota allows. Minnesota averages 22.5 more points per game (76.1) than Louisiana allows to opponents (53.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Erica Lafayette averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc.

Annika Stewart is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Golden Gophers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.