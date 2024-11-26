Long Beach State Beach and the UTEP Miners play in Henderson, Nevada

UTEP Miners (3-2) vs. Long Beach State Beach (1-6) Henderson, Nevada; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miners -6.5;…

UTEP Miners (3-2) vs. Long Beach State Beach (1-6)

Henderson, Nevada; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miners -6.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP and Long Beach State meet at Lee’s Family Forum in Henderson, Nevada.

The Beach are 1-6 in non-conference play. Long Beach State is 1-5 against opponents over .500.

The Miners have a 3-2 record in non-conference play. UTEP scores 76.8 points and has outscored opponents by 7.0 points per game.

Long Beach State scores 63.6 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 69.8 UTEP allows. UTEP averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Long Beach State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Askew is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Beach, while averaging 16.6 points and four assists.

Otis Frazier III is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Miners.

