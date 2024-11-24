Lipscomb wins 77-53 over Jackson State at BBN Invitational

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jacob Ognacevic had 16 points in Lipscomb’s 77-53 victory against Jackson State on Sunday night at…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jacob Ognacevic had 16 points in Lipscomb’s 77-53 victory against Jackson State on Sunday night at the BBN Invitational.

Ognacevic added eight rebounds for the Bisons (3-4). Gyasi Powell added 13 points while going 5 of 10 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and grabbed seven rebounds. Dylan Faulkner had nine points and shot 3 of 11 from the field and 3 for 4 from the free-throw line.

Jayme Mitchell led the Tigers (0-7) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and six rebounds. Tamarion Hoover added 10 points and seven rebounds for Jackson State. Dorian McMillian had 10 points and six rebounds.

The Tigers have lost eight games in a row, including a season-ending loss to Texas Southern in the 2024 SWAC Tournament.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.