Lilly and Brown host Stony Brook

Stony Brook Seawolves (2-4) at Brown Bears (3-3) Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -8.5;…

Stony Brook Seawolves (2-4) at Brown Bears (3-3)

Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -8.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Brown plays Stony Brook after Kino Lilly Jr. scored 21 points in Brown’s 83-76 victory over the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Bears are 2-2 on their home court. Brown is the Ivy League leader with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Landon Lewis averaging 3.3.

The Seawolves have gone 1-3 away from home. Stony Brook is seventh in the CAA with 32.7 rebounds per game led by Ben Wight averaging 6.0.

Brown’s average of 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Stony Brook gives up. Stony Brook averages 68.5 points per game, 1.2 fewer than the 69.7 Brown gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lilly is shooting 44.3% and averaging 21.2 points for the Bears.

CJ Luster II is shooting 43.5% and averaging 14.7 points for the Seawolves.

