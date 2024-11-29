Le Moyne visits Manhattan on 5-game road slide

Le Moyne Dolphins (2-6) at Manhattan Jaspers (3-3) Riverdale, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaspers -5.5;…

Le Moyne Dolphins (2-6) at Manhattan Jaspers (3-3)

Riverdale, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaspers -5.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne will attempt to end its five-game road skid when the Dolphins play Manhattan.

The Jaspers are 3-0 in home games. Manhattan is third in the MAAC scoring 73.7 points while shooting 42.7% from the field.

The Dolphins are 0-5 on the road. Le Moyne leads the NEC scoring 10.9 fast break points per game.

Manhattan averages 73.7 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 81.1 Le Moyne gives up. Le Moyne averages 71.0 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 77.3 Manhattan gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaquil Bender is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Jaspers.

Dwayne Koroma is averaging 11.1 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Dolphins.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.