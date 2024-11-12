Lander scores 23 as Western Kentucky beats Campbellsville 104-76

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Khristian Lander’s 23 points off of the bench helped Western Kentucky to a 104-76 victory…

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Khristian Lander’s 23 points off of the bench helped Western Kentucky to a 104-76 victory against Campbellsville on Tuesday night.

Lander went 9 of 13 from the field (5 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Hilltoppers (1-2). Julius Thedford scored 16 points, shooting 5 for 8, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc. Babacar Faye shot 4 of 11 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Cobe Penny led the Tigers in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Dalton Kramer added 12 points and six rebounds for Campbellsville. Marcellus Vail also had 11 points.

