Kiudulas scores 22, VMI beats Charleston Southern 80-69

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — Augustinas Kiudulas had 22 points in VMI’s 80-69 win over Charleston Southern on Saturday.

Kiudulas shot 9 of 15 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 4 from the line for the Keydets (4-1). Tan Yildizoglu scored 17 points and added five rebounds and six assists. Rickey Bradley, Jr. shot 3 for 10 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Reis Jones finished with 21 points and 14 rebounds for the Buccaneers (1-4). RJ Johnson added 15 points, six assists and two steals for Charleston Southern. Taje’ Kelly also had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

