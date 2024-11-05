Kai Johnson scores 27 to help Montana cruise past Hawaii-Hilo 92-61 in season opener

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Kai Johnson scored 27 points to help Montana defeat Hawaii-Hilo 92-61 on Monday night in a…

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Kai Johnson scored 27 points to help Montana defeat Hawaii-Hilo 92-61 on Monday night in a season opener.

Johnson had three steals for the Grizzlies. Joe Pridgen added 14 points while going 6 of 7 and 1 of 5 from the free-throw line while he also had eight rebounds and three blocks. Austin Patterson had 12 points and shot 5 for 9, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Jessiya Villa led the Vulcans in scoring, finishing with 11 points. Nadjrick Peat added nine points.

