Jones, Saint Mary’s Gaels to host Matarranz, UC Riverside Highlanders

UC Riverside Highlanders (2-5) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (4-2)

Moraga, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) hosts UC Riverside in a matchup of Division 1 Division opponents.

The Gaels have gone 1-0 in home games. Saint Mary’s (CA) has a 0-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Highlanders are 1-4 on the road. UC Riverside is 2-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.6 turnovers per game.

Saint Mary’s (CA) makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than UC Riverside has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). UC Riverside averages 56.9 points per game, 9.9 fewer points than the 66.8 Saint Mary’s (CA) allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maia Jones is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Gaels.

Shelley Duchemin is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Highlanders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.