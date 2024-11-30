Johnson, UC Davis Aggies to face Rataj, Oregon State Beavers on Saturday

UC Davis Aggies (3-3) at Oregon State Beavers (4-2) Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beavers -10;…

UC Davis Aggies (3-3) at Oregon State Beavers (4-2)

Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beavers -10; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis travels to Oregon State for a Division 1 Division matchup Saturday.

The Beavers are 4-1 in home games. Oregon State has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Aggies are 2-2 in road games. UC Davis gives up 74.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.3 points per game.

Oregon State scores 75.0 points per game, 0.5 more points than the 74.5 UC Davis allows. UC Davis has shot at a 42.4% rate from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points above the 36.8% shooting opponents of Oregon State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Rataj is shooting 51.5% and averaging 16.0 points for the Beavers.

Ty Johnson is averaging 24.2 points and 2.8 steals for the Aggies.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

