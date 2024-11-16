Jenkins’ 16 lead Seton Hall past Wagner 54-28

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Chaunce Jenkins scored 16 points as Seton Hall beat Wagner 54-28 on Saturday. Jenkins shot…

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Chaunce Jenkins scored 16 points as Seton Hall beat Wagner 54-28 on Saturday.

Jenkins shot 4 of 8 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Pirates (2-2). Yacine Toumi scored 12 points and added seven rebounds. Isaiah Coleman went 3 of 5 from the field to finish with seven points.

The Seahawks (1-3) were led in scoring by Javier Esquerra Trelles, who finished with eight points. Ja’Kair Sanchez added seven points for Wagner. Zavier Fitch also had four points and six rebounds.

Seton Hall took the lead with 11:36 left in the first half and did not give it up. Jenkins led his team in scoring with eight points in the first half to help put them up 26-14 at the break.

