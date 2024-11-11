Jalon Moore scores 19 of 23 in second half as Oklahoma beats Northwestern St. 73-57

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Jalon Moore scored 19 of his career-high tying 23 points in the second half and Jeremiah…

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Jalon Moore scored 19 of his career-high tying 23 points in the second half and Jeremiah Fears had 15 points and four steals and Oklahoma pulled away in the second half Monday night to beat Northwestern State 73-57.

Dayton transfer Kobe Elvis added 10 points and Sam Godwin grabbed 10 rebounds to go with eight points for Oklahoma (2-0).

Micah Thomas led Northwestern State (1-2) with 20 points and Addison Patterson scored 16. Willie Williams added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

After Moore — a 6-foot-4 freshman guard who was a top recruit in the class of 2025 before her reclassified — and Elvis each hit a pair of free throws. Fears made a layup and then was fouled as he hit a jumper and made the and-1 free throw to give the Sooners a one-point lead with 14 minutes to play. Patterson answered with a tip-in at the other end, but Moore made a 3-pointer, a layup and another from behind the arc before Elvis capped a 19-4 run with a layup that made it 51-44 about 5 minutes later.

Moore converted a three-point play and then hit two free throws before Glenn Taylor Jr. made a layup to give Oklahoma an 11-point lead with 5 minutes to play. Taylor added a 3-pointer with 3:47 to go and Northwestern State trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

