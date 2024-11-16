Jaden Brownell scores 24 to help Samford edge North Alabama 97-96 in OT

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Jaden Brownell had 24 points in Samford’s 97-96 overtime victory against North Alabama on Friday night.…

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Jaden Brownell had 24 points in Samford’s 97-96 overtime victory against North Alabama on Friday night.

Brownell had eight rebounds and three steals for the Bulldogs (3-1), who grabbed the lead for good on a Julian Brown 3-pointer midway through OT. Trey Fort added 18 points while shooting 6 for 15 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 8 from the free-throw line while he also had seven rebounds. Brown shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Jacari Lane led the way for the Lions (3-1) with 32 points, six assists and five steals. Corneilous Williams added 17 points, 16 rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Taye Fields finished with 13 points and five assists.

Donte Bacchus made a layup with 3 seconds left for North Alabama to send the game to OT tied at 88.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.