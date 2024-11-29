Ihnen scores 25, Liberty beats Central Penn 93-36

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Isaiah Ihnen had 25 points in Liberty’s 93-36 win over Central Penn on Friday night. Ihnen…

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Isaiah Ihnen had 25 points in Liberty’s 93-36 win over Central Penn on Friday night.

Ihnen had eight rebounds for the Flames (8-1). Brett Decker Jr. shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to add 18 points. Taelon Peter shot 4 for 10, including 1 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

The Knights were led in scoring by Dahsan King, who finished with eight points. Tyray Cooper added six points for Central Penn, which is a member of the United States Collegiate Athletic Association. Riley Youg finished with six points.

Liberty took the lead with 19:44 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Ihnen led his team in scoring with 20 points in the first half to help put them up 45-21 at the break. Liberty pulled away with a 27-2 run in the second half to extend a 24-point lead to 49 points. They outscored Central Penn by 33 points in the final half, as Peter led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

