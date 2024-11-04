Hunter, Foster score 17 points each, combine for 5 3s to lead Clemson over Charleston Southern 91-64

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Chase Hunter and Myles Foster scored 17 points apiece to lead Clemson to a 91-64 victory…

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Chase Hunter and Myles Foster scored 17 points apiece to lead Clemson to a 91-64 victory over Charleston Southern on Monday night in the season opener for both teams.

Hunter and Illinois State transfer Foster were each 6 of 8 from the field and a combined 5-for-5 shooting from long range. Viktor Lakhin added 12 points for Clemson.

Hunter, returning for his sixth season, became the 46th 1,000-point scorer in the program last season and entered with 1,228 career points.

The Tigers shot 32 of 65 (49%) from the field and had 16 assists, with four players having at least three.

Lamar Oden Jr. scored 15 points to lead Charleston Southern. Daylen Berry added 14 points and Keenan Wilkins had 10. Taje’ Kelly led the Buccaneers with 12 rebounds.

Dillon Hunter’s 3-pointer near the midway point of first half gave Clemson a 25-14 advantage. Chase Hunter hit three consecutive 3s to end a 22-8 surge as the Tigers built a 48-24 lead at the break.

Lakhin made back-to-back layups to stretch the lead to 33 points with about seven minutes remaining.

Clemson is 21-0 against Charleston Southern in a series that dates to the 1975-76 season. Coach Brad Brownell is 3-0 against the Buccaneers.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP collegebasketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.