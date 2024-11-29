Haynes has 20 in George Mason’s 66-61 win over James Madison

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Jalen Haynes scored 20 points as George Mason beat James Madison 66-61 on Friday night. Haynes…

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Jalen Haynes scored 20 points as George Mason beat James Madison 66-61 on Friday night.

Haynes also contributed eight rebounds for the Patriots (5-3). K.D. Johnson scored 14 points while going 4 of 7 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 4 for 5 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds. Darius Maddox shot 4 for 7 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding three steals.

Bryce Lindsay finished with 19 points for the Dukes (4-4). Mark Freeman added 11 points and four assists for James Madison. Elijah Hutchins-Everett finished with 10 points and six rebounds.

Haynes scored nine points in the first half for George Mason, who led 26-24 at halftime. George Mason pulled off the victory after a 7-0 second-half run broke a 28-28 tie and gave them the lead at 35-28 with 16:05 remaining in the half. Johnson scored 12 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

