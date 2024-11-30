Harrison scores 27 as Tarleton State downs Hofstra 61-59 to win Baha Mar Hoops title

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Ronnie Harrison Jr. helped lead Tarleton State past Hofstra on Saturday night with 27 points off…

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Ronnie Harrison Jr. helped lead Tarleton State past Hofstra on Saturday night with 27 points off of the bench in a 61-59 victory in the championship game at Baha Mar Hoops.

Harrison added seven rebounds and three steals for the Texans (2-6). Bubu Benjamin scored 15 points and added eight rebounds. Chris Mpaka finished 4 of 4 from the floor to finish with eight points.

The Pride (5-3) were led in scoring by Jean Aranguren, who finished with 21 points and three steals. Jaquan Sanders added seven points for Hofstra. TJ Gadsden also recorded six points.

Tarleton State went into halftime leading Hofstra 31-26. Benjamin scored nine points in the half. Harrison scored 20 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Tarleton State to a two-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

