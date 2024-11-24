Happy scores 16 as Princeton downs Portland 94-67 at Myrtle Beach Invitational

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — CJ Happy scored 16 points off the bench to lead Princeton past Portland, 94-67 to claim…

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — CJ Happy scored 16 points off the bench to lead Princeton past Portland, 94-67 to claim the seventh-place trophy at the Myrtle Beach Invitational tournament on Sunday.

Happy went 7 of 9 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) for the Tigers (5-3). Caden Pierce went 6 of 8 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to add 15 points. Blake Peters shot 5 for 11, including 4 for 10 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

The Pilots (2-5) were led by Vukasin Masic, who posted 12 points and four assists. Mikah Ballew added 12 points for Portland. Jinup Dobuol finished with 10 points.

Princeton took the lead with 19:43 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 52-29 at halftime, with Pierce racking up 15 points. Princeton extended its lead to 61-29 during the second half, fueled by a 9-0 scoring run. Malik Abdullahi scored a team-high eight points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

NEXT UP

Princeton next plays Wednesday against Nazareth at home, and Portland will host Denver on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

