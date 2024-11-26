Hamilton and High Point knock off Hampton 76-73

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Kimani Hamilton led High Point with 18 points and Bobby Pettiford made a contested…

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Kimani Hamilton led High Point with 18 points and Bobby Pettiford made a contested shot in the lane with 10.9 seconds remaining as the Panthers knocked off Hampton 76-73 on Tuesday.

Hamilton also added eight rebounds for the Panthers (7-1). Trae Benham scored 17 points while shooting 4 for 5 (4 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line. Kezza Giffa shot 4 of 10 from the field and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

George Beale led the way for the Pirates (3-5) with 17 points. Noah Farrakhan added 16 points for Hampton.

High Point went into halftime ahead of Hampton 38-33. Giffa scored 11 points in the half. Hamilton scored a team-high 13 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

