Haggerty’s 29 Points as Memphis hands UNLV its first loss, 80-74

LAS VEGAS (AP) — PJ Haggerty’s 29 points helped Memphis defeat UNLV 80-74 on Saturday night.

Haggerty shot 10 for 18 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 9 of 12 from the free-throw line for the Tigers (2-0). Colby Rogers scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 14, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc and added seven rebounds. Nick Jourdain finished 5 of 5 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Dedan Thomas Jr. led the Rebels (1-1) in scoring, finishing with 22 points. Jalen Hill added 14 points, five assists and four steals for UNLV. Jailen Bedford also recorded 10 points.

Haggerty scored 13 points in the first half and Memphis went into the break trailing 34-30. Haggerty’s 16-point second half helped Memphis finish off the six-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

